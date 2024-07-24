Watch: Saturn's 'lunar occultation' to grace Indian skies after 18-yrs
Indian skywatchers are in for a unique celestial spectacle tomorrow. The Moon is set to occult Saturn, temporarily concealing the giant planet behind the natural satellite. This event, known as the "Lunar Occultation of Saturn," will be visible in our country after an 18-year hiatus. It will begin at 1:03am. Saturn is expected to be fully obscured by the Moon at 1:44am, reappear at 2:25am, and remain visible until 2:56am (all timings in IST).
Global visibility
The lunar occultation of Saturn will also be visible in countries like China, Japan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. As the occultation unfolds, Saturn's rings are expected to emerge from behind the Moon. Prior to and following the occultation, Saturn will appear as a bright star near the Moon.
How to see the occultation?
For city dwellers, a pair of binoculars or a small telescope can prove useful in observing this celestial event. The visuals of Saturn disappearing behind the Moon are expected to be dramatic, making it possible for observers to even witness the event with their naked eyes. For this, observing from a pollution-free area is advised. The occultation of Saturn, which is part of a series of lunar occultations of planets, is likely to again occur on October 14, 2024.