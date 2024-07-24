In short Simplifying... In short Get ready to witness a celestial spectacle as Saturn's 'lunar occultation' graces the skies after 18 years.

This event, visible in countries like India, China, and Japan, offers a chance to see Saturn's rings emerge from behind the Moon.

It's a unique opportunity to study the Moon's topography and Saturn's atmosphere, so grab your binoculars or just use your naked eyes for a dramatic view.

The next show is on October 14, 2024. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will begin at 1:03am tomorrow

Watch: Saturn's 'lunar occultation' to grace Indian skies after 18-yrs

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:06 pm Jul 24, 202408:06 pm

What's the story Indian skywatchers are in for a unique celestial spectacle tomorrow. The Moon is set to occult Saturn, temporarily concealing the giant planet behind the natural satellite. This event, known as the "Lunar Occultation of Saturn," will be visible in our country after an 18-year hiatus. It will begin at 1:03am. Saturn is expected to be fully obscured by the Moon at 1:44am, reappear at 2:25am, and remain visible until 2:56am (all timings in IST).

Viewing guide

Global visibility

The lunar occultation of Saturn will also be visible in countries like China, Japan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. As the occultation unfolds, Saturn's rings are expected to emerge from behind the Moon. Prior to and following the occultation, Saturn will appear as a bright star near the Moon.

Steps

How to see the occultation?

For city dwellers, a pair of binoculars or a small telescope can prove useful in observing this celestial event. The visuals of Saturn disappearing behind the Moon are expected to be dramatic, making it possible for observers to even witness the event with their naked eyes. For this, observing from a pollution-free area is advised. The occultation of Saturn, which is part of a series of lunar occultations of planets, is likely to again occur on October 14, 2024.