Realme C20 has gone on its first sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset costs Rs. 6,999. However, Realme is offering a Rs. 200 discount for its first million customers which brings the price down to Rs. 6,799. To recall, it was launched earlier this month with a Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone sports an HD+ display

The Realme C20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. However, it misses out on the fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a square-shaped module housing a single camera. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Cool Grey and Cool Blue color options.

Information It comes with a 5MP selfie camera

The Realme C20 is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper. Both the front and rear cameras offer HDR, time-lapse, panoramic view, and portrait mode.

Internals It draws power from a Helio G35 processor

The Realme C20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pricing Realme C20: Pricing and availability