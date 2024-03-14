Next Article

Codes are valid for a limited duration

Free Fire MAX codes for March 14: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 09:32 am Mar 14, 202409:32 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released redemption codes that grant players access to several in-game items such as weapons, skins, characters, outfits, and more. These codes usually remain active for 12 to 18 hours, requiring users to promptly redeem them to claim rewards. They provide an excellent opportunity to boost gaming skills without needing to spend real money on in-game purchases.

Codes

Check out today's codes

By utilizing these redeem codes, players can access a variety of in-game items and upgrades. The codes for today are: FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT, FYOH98U75YTR7FGG, FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV, F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF, F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSB4E4576JYH, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI, FY6STWRFG4585AR4, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT, F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE, FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73, FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD.

Process

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to access the official rewards redemption page and sign in with their account credentials. Once logged in, they should input the code into the specified field and click "Confirm." Within 24 hours, valid and active codes will grant rewards to their account. However, some codes may be region-specific and may not function due to server limitations.