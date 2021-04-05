-
Redmi is likely to launch a new entry-level smartphone, called the 20X, in China. As per a leaked poster, it will arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which was announced in the global markets last month.
Hence, we can expect the Redmi 20X to feature a 5G-ready chipset, a 90Hz display, a 48MP primary camera, and 128GB of storage.
Design and display
Redmi 20X will have a Full-HD+ display
The Redmi 20X will feature a punch-hole cut-cut, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is tipped to be offered in silver, blue, and green color variants.
Information
There will be a 48MP main camera
The Redmi 20X will pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will sport an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It will draw power from a Dimensity 700 processor
The Redmi 20X will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Redmi 20X: Pricing and availability
The Redmi 20X will reportedly cost CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch.