Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to debut in India soon

May 04, 2021

Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G will debut in India soon. According to tipster the_tech_guy, the company has started developing the firmware for the Indian variant, suggesting that the handset could arrive in the coming weeks.

To recall, the Galaxy A52 5G was announced in March. It has a Snapdragon 750G processor, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features an IP67-rated build quality with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the plastic rear panel, it packs a quad camera module.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in four color variants.

Information

There is a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G sports a quad rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: India pricing

The pricing details of the Galaxy A52 5G in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in Europe, the phone starts at €429 (around Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB/128GB model.