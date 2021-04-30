Pricing details of Sony Xperia 1 III in China leaked

Sony's recently-unveiled Xperia 1 III handset, will debut in China on May 20.

In the latest development, a Chinese online store's listing has revealed the pricing details of the device. It will start at CNY 8,499 (around Rs. 97,000).

To recall, the smartphone features a 4K OLED display, a quad rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device boasts of a 120Hz OLED screen

The Sony Xperia 1 III sports a conventional screen with prominent top and bottom bezels, an IP65/68-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup.

The handset bears a 120Hz, 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR support.

It is offered in Frosted Black, Frosted Gray, and Frosted Purple shades.

Cameras

It has a 12MP variable telephoto lens

The Sony Xperia 1 III houses a quad rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 3D ToF depth sensor, and a 12MP variable telephoto lens with f/2.3 (70mm) to f/2.8 (105mm) aperture and OIS support.

For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper. It also supports 4K video recording at 120fps.

Internals

It offers support for 30W fast-charging

The Sony Xperia 1 III is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Sony Xperia 1 III: Pricing and availability

According to the listing, Sony Xperia 1 III will be priced at CNY 8,499 (around Rs. 97,000) for its 12GB/256GB model and CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) for the 12GB/512GB top-end variant. It will be announced in China on May 20.