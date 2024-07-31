In short Simplifying... In short Synchron has developed a brain chip that allows a 64-year-old ALS patient to control Apple's Vision Pro headset with his thoughts.

The brain-computer interface (BCI) is inserted through the jugular vein, avoiding open brain surgery, and transmits brain data to external devices via Bluetooth.

This breakthrough technology could potentially be integrated with other headsets in the future, enhancing accessibility for those unable to speak or move their upper limbs.

Synchron claims to be the first company to link its system with Apple's $3,500 VR headset

Brain chip allows Vision Pro to be controlled with thoughts

What's the story Synchron, a neurotech startup rivaling Elon Musk's Neuralink, has successfully integrated its brain-computer interface (BCI) with Apple's Vision Pro headset. This groundbreaking development allows individuals with limited physical mobility to operate the device using their thoughts. The company has already implanted its BCI in six US patients and four Australian patients, but is awaiting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for wider commercialization. Synchron recently incorporated ChatGPT into its software, marking a global first for BCI firms.

User experience

ALS patient pioneers use of Synchron's BCI with Vision Pro

A 64-year-old patient named Mark, battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, has been at the forefront of Synchron's work with the Vision Pro headset. Despite losing limb movement in his shoulders, arms, and hands due to his condition, Mark has been able to use the Vision Pro to send texts, play Solitaire, and watch TV. He meets with Synchron twice a week for two hours to practice different skills and functions with his BCI.

Accessibility improvement

Synchron's BCI enhances accessibility of Apple's Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro, launched earlier this year, is typically operated by eye movements, voice commands, and hand gestures. However, Synchron has been striving to make it usable for patients who are unable to speak or move their upper limbs. Thomas Oxley, CEO of Synchron, commended Apple's iOS accessibility platform as "best in class," which influenced the company's decision to initially focus on integrating its BCI with devices within Apple's ecosystem.

Future plans

Synchron's BCI could be integrated with other headsets

Oxley has indicated that Synchron may connect its BCI to other headsets in the future. The initial focus was on the Vision Pro due to Apple's supportive stance toward integration. He believes that BCI technology can significantly enhance the Apple ecosystem. Despite competition from companies like Paradromics, Precision Neuroscience, Blackrock Neurotech, and Neuralink, Synchron claims to be the first company to link its system with Apple's $3,500 VR headset.

Procedure details

Synchron's BCI: A minimally invasive procedure

Synchron's BCI is inserted through a patient's jugular vein, eliminating the need for open brain surgery. The device, similar to a stent, is delivered to a blood vessel on the surface of the brain's motor cortex and connected to an antenna under the skin in the chest. This antenna collects raw brain data and transmits it to external devices via Bluetooth. The devices, running Synchron's proprietary software, then decode the incoming brain signals to perform actions in real-time.