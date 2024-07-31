In short Simplifying... In short Meta's AI chatbot and Google's Search autocomplete feature have been accused by Trump of censoring information about an assassination attempt on him.

Meta's AI chatbot denies Trump assassination attempt, company blames 'hallucinations'

What's the story Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot recently made an erroneous statement denying the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. The company has attributed this error to a glitch in its chatbot technology. Joel Kaplan, Meta's global head of policy, referred to these incorrect responses as "hallucinations" in a company blog post published on Tuesday.

Programming restrictions

Meta's initial programming restricted AI from discussing assassination

Initially, Meta's AI was programmed to avoid responding to questions about the assassination attempt. However, this restriction was lifted after it came under public scrutiny. Despite the change, Kaplan admitted that "in a small number of cases, Meta AI continued to provide incorrect answers, including sometimes asserting that the event didn't happen - which we are quickly working to address."

Censorship allegations

Trump accuses Meta and Google of censoring information

The issue of AI-generated misinformation is not confined to Meta. Google has also faced backlash for its Search autocomplete feature allegedly censoring results about the assassination attempt. In response, Trump encouraged his supporters via a post on Truth Social to "go after Meta and Google." He accused both companies of censoring information related to his assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Denial and apology

Meta and Google deny bias, apologize for errors

Both Meta and Google have denied any bias in their information dissemination. They maintained that these were unintentional errors. A representative from Meta apologized for the misinformation and stated they were implementing a fix for more accurate responses. Similarly, a spokesperson from Google clarified there was no manual action taken on their predictions and assured they were working on improvements.