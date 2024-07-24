In short Simplifying... In short Grok, an AI model by X, has been criticized for providing inaccurate and generic information about users.

Despite acknowledging the potential for errors, critics argue that with access to X's data, Grok should offer more precise and insightful user details.

The feature has also been slammed for not providing information beyond what's already in a user's bio.

It is only available to paid users

X's AI-powered 'More About This Account' is giving inaccurate replies

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:15 pm Jul 24, 202408:15 pm

What's the story Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has introduced a new feature named "More About This Account." It leverages the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of the Grok model. The feature, available to paid users, generates AI-created sentences about a user when clicked. Despite its innovative approach, early feedback suggests that the information provided by Grok, is often too generic or entirely inaccurate.

Feature flaws

User feedback reveals inaccuracies in AI-generated information

The Grok model's AI-generated information has been criticized for its lack of precision. For instance, when queried about Bloomberg reporter Sean O'Kane and TechCrunch's senior writer Amanda Silberling, Grok produced generic sentences about them. Also, Hardik Pandya of ed-tech start-up Unacademy, was misidentified as an Indian cricketer of the same name.

Company response

X acknowledges potential errors

X has recognized the potential for errors in Grok's AI-generated information. A message on the platform states, "Grok version 1.5 is an early feature and can make mistakes. Verify its outputs." Despite this disclaimer, critics argue that with access to X's data, Grok should provide more accurate and useful user information. The feature has also been criticized for not offering additional insight beyond what is available in a user's bio.