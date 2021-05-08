EPL: Decoding the rivalry between Aston Villa and Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 08, 2021, 12:58 pm

Aston Villa and Manchester United are all set to lock horns in gameweek 35 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday at Villa Park.

Villa, who have a game in hand, will be aiming to keep their position in the top 10.

Meanwhile, United would want to close in on a second-placed finish.

Here we decode their Premier League rivalry.

Season

Aston Villa and Man United: Their 2020-21 season so far

After 33 matches, Villa (48 points) have secured 14 victories, six draws, and 13 losses so far.

They have scored 48 goals, besides conceding 38.

Villa have won two of their last five league games.

After 33 matches, United have secured 19 victories, 10 draws, and four losses.

They have scored 64 goals, besides conceding 35.

United have accumulated 67 points.

Scorers

The significant goal-scorers for the two clubs this season

For Villa, Ollie Watkins has netted 13 goals so far, besides making four assists.

Meanwhile, Anwar El Ghazi has scored eight goals, including three penalties.

For United, Bruno Fernandes has made a significant impression.

The Portuguese international has scored 16 goals, besides contributing with 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has hit 10 goals and made eight assists.

H2H

Head-to-head record between the two teams

The two teams have met on 51 occasions in the EPL.

United have the edge with 36 wins. Villa have won just thrice as the other 12 games have ended in draws.

The Red Devils have scored 94 league goals against Villa, besides conceding 30.

Notably, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa.

Villa

Here are the key stats of Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost nine Premier League matches in 2021, however, they are aiming to win successive games for the first time since December 2020.

Notably, Villa have managed to keep 14 clean sheets this season (third-highest).

As per Opta, Watkins is one shy of equaling the club record for the most Premier League goals scored by an Englishman in a season (14).

Man United

Notable stats of Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in 24 Premier League away games (W15, D9).

They are just three short of equaling Arsenal's top-flight record set between April 2003 and September 2004.

Notably, United have only lost one of their past 27 Premier League matches (W17, D9).

Bruno Fernandes has scored in both league games against Villa since joining the club in 2020.