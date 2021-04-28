IPL 2021, CSK humble SRH in Delhi: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 10:58 pm

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday.

SRH decided to bat first and posted 171/3 in 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In reply, the CSK openers added a century-plus stand and won the game for the side.

Here we present the records broken.

CSK vs SRH

How did the match pan out?

SRH lost Jonny Bairstow early on before David Warner and Manish Pandey added a 106-run stand for the second wicket.

CSK got them in the 18th over as cameos from Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav helped SRH get past 170.

In reply, the CSK openers slammed respective fifties to add 129 runs.

The side got the job done.

This was CSK's fifth straight win.

Warner

Warner smashes 50th IPL fifty, gets past 200 sixes

Warner wasn't at his fluent best but the Aussie international crawled to a 55-ball 57.

He smashed his 50th fifty in the IPL and is the first batsman to achieve this mark.

Warner has raced to 5,447 runs in the IPL at an average of 42.22.

He has gone past 200 sixes in the tournament (201).

He is the eighth player to do so.

Records

Warner gets past 10,000 T20 runs

Warner became just the fourth player to get past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

He now has 10,017 runs in T20s.

Warner has achieved this mark in his 303rd innings.

Notably, the Aussie star is also the fourth overseas player to hit 200-plus sixes in the IPL.

Warner has gone past 500 runs against CSK (539), becoming the seventh player to do so.

Feats

Pandey hits his 20th IPL fifty

Manish Pandey (61) slammed his 20th IPL fifty and his second this season.

The senior SRH batsman has raced to 3,430 IPL runs at 30.35.

Pandey, who slammed five fours and a six, has 297 fours and 99 sixes in the tourney.

This was his second fifty against CSK as he went past 300 runs against them.

Duo

Impressive feats for Ruturaj and Faf

In 83 innings, CSK opener Faf du Plessis (56) has now hit 2,572 runs at 34.75.

He slammed his 19th IPL fifty and a third this season.

He has raced to 270 runs this season at 67.50 and is now the Orange Cap holder, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan (265).

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad (75) hit his fifth IPL fifty.

This is his highest score in IPL.

CSK records

More records for CSK against SRH

Faf has now hit three successive fifty-plus scores for CSK in the IPL.

He has become just the second batsman to do so after Ruturaj in 2020.

Faf and Ruturaj's 100-plus stand is now the eighth time CSK have achieved a century partnership against SRH.

Their 129-run stand is the second-best for the first wicket for CSK against the Orange Army.

Information

Rashid Khan gets to 84 IPL wickets

Rashid Khan (3/36) has raced to nine wickets this season. He now has 84 scalps in the IPL at 20.05. He has gone past Imran Tahir (82) and Axar Patel (83) in terms of IPL scalps.