Paris Olympics: Shooters Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh reach bronze medal match

What's the story Indian duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The other Indian pair, Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema, got eliminated after finishing 10th. Notably, Manu will have another shot for a medal after she won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final.

India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal

Manu, on July 28, claimed India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old finished third (bronze medal) in the women's 10m air pistol final. With a tally of 221.7 points, the Indian youngster claimed India's fifth medal in shooting and the 36th overall at the Olympic Games. Manu became India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal.

Manu-Sarabjot to face Korean pair

India's Manu and Sarabjot will take on fourth-placed Korean pair of OH Ye Jin and LEE Wonho in the 10m air pistol mixed team event bronze medal match scheduled on July 30 at 1:00pm IST.

Ramita Jindal finishes seventh in final

In another development, Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women's 10m air rifle final. Her overall tally of points in the final read 145.3. As per ESPN, Ramita became the first Indian female shooter in a rifle final at the Olympics after 20 years.