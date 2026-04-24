Virat Kohli trumps ton-up Sai Sudharsan as RCB beat GT

In a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Sai Sudharsan 's blistering century propelled Gujarat Titans (GT) to a formidable total of 205/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The star of the match, Sudharsan scored an impressive 100 off just 57 balls. However, Virat Kohli smashed 81 runs as RCB won the contest by five wickets. RCB scored 206/5 in 18.5 overs.

Match details Sudharsan's innings a perfect blend of caution and aggression Sudharsan's innings was a perfect mix of caution and aggression. He started off slowly, facing some tough deliveries from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. But once the initial movement wore off, he found his rhythm with some exquisite shots. The turning point of his innings came in the fifth over when he hit Hazlewood for the first six of the match after scoring a four earlier in that over.

Milestone achievement Sudharsan also scripts this record Sudharsan reached his half-century in just 33 balls, hitting a six off Romario Shepherd. He also became the fastest player to score 2,000 runs in IPL history, achieving this feat in just 47 innings. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle (48), followed by Shaun Marsh (52), Ruturaj Gaikwad (57), and KL Rahul (60).

Advertisement

End of innings Sudharsan departs for a well-made century Sudharsan's brilliant innings came to an end when he mistimed a pull off Hazlewood, resulting in a return catch. He ended his innings at 100 off 57 balls, leaving Gujarat without the opportunity for a late surge. However, Washington Sundar provided some quick runs with a six and four before Suyash Sharma bowled an economical four-run 17th over.

Advertisement