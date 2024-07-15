In short Simplifying... In short After a 15-year career with Argentina, Angel Di Maria retires with an impressive record of 145 international appearances, 31 goals, and 29 assists.

He's the only player to have scored in the Olympics final, Copa America final, Finalissima, and the FIFA World Cup final.

His career highlights include two Copa America titles, a FIFA World Cup honor, and an Olympic gold. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Angel Di Maria won his second Copa America title (Image source: X/@copaamerica_ENG)

Angel Di Maria bows out with Copa America title: Numbers

By Parth Dhall 02:11 pm Jul 15, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Argentina secured their 16th Copa America title after beating Colombia in a high-octane final. They were crowned champions after Lautaro Martínez scored the match's only goal in extra time. This marked the end of mid-fielder Angel Di Maria's journey in international football. He bowed out after winning four international titles with Argentina, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here are his numbers.

Career

An illustrious international career that spanned over 16 years

Di Maria, who represented Argentina for over 15 years, had decided to retire from international football after the 2024 Copa America. The 36-year-old made his Argentina debut in September 2008 against Paraguay. He featured in four FIFA World Cups and five-plus Copa Americas besides making his mark in other competitions. In an injury-ridden career, Di Maria gave his best for La Albiceleste.

Information

Joint third-most international appearances for Argentina

Di Maria made the joint third-most appearances for Argentina in international football (145), with Javier Zanetti. Only Messi (187) and Javier Mascherano (147) are ahead of the duo in terms of international matches for Argentina.

Stats

31 goals and 29 assists

Between 2008 and 2024, Di Maria slammed 31 goals, the joint sixth-highest for Argentina in international football. He shares the spot with Gonzalo Higuain (31). The legendary Messi tops the list of goal-scorers with 109 goals. Moreover, Di Maria made 29 assists, the second-most for the side after Messi (55). Legend Diego Maradona follows Di Maria with 26 assists.

Titles

Two Copa America titles; one FIFA World Cup honor

Di Maria was part of Argentina's Copa America-winning squad in 2021. Notably, Argentina won their first title since 1993. A year later, Di Maria won the FIFA World Cup and Finalissima with Argentina. Notably, Di Maria scored in Argentina's win over France in the FIFA World Cup final. He also won the 2007 Under-20 FIFA World Cup followed by the Olympic gold in 2008.

Feats

Unique records of Di Maria

Di Maria is the only player to have scored in the Olympics final, Copa America final, Finalissima, and also in the FIFA World Cup final. He scored in the 2008 Olympics final against Nigeria while also netting the winner against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final. Di Maria scored in the Finalissima and 2022 World Cup final against Italy and France, respectively.

Information

Three World Cup goals; two against France

Di Maria featured in four FIFA World Cups in total but scored in his last three editions (2014, 2018, and 2022). Interestingly, all three goals came in the knockouts. Out of his three World Cup goals, two have come against France.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post