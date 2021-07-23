Decoding Tottenham's summer transfer window plans
After a disappointing 2020-21 season, Tottenham Hotspur need to find their feet in the upcoming campaign. With former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo taking charge, Spurs will want to improve drastically and find their place fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League. With Fabio Paratici appointed as the managing director, Spurs have a busy ongoing summer transfer window. We decode their plans.
Son signs new four-year deal
On Friday, Tottenham confirmed that versatile forward Son-Heung Min has signed a new four-year deal with the club. Son has scored 107 goals and provided 64 assists in 280 appearances in all competitions since joining Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015. This is a piece of pleasant news for the Spurs fans as Son is one of the star players in the ranks.
Tottenham face severe test to keep Harry Kane
Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer and the club has a severe test to keep him. Kane, who is desperate to win trophies, wants to join a top club. Manchester City lead the race and had a £100m bid rejected earlier in June. According to a report in The Sun, Kane is set for a £160m transfer.
Nuno is bullish on Kane staying
Recently, Nuno said he expects Kane to commit himself to become better after arriving from his holidays. Nuno said Spurs are ambitious and want Kane to be part of the new project. He also stated that Kane is Tottenham's player and he is looking forward to have the latter joining the group. Notably, Kane has three years on his contract.
Talks ongoing between Spurs and Atalanta for Cristian Romero
As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, talks are set to be ongoing between Atalanta and Tottenham for Cristian Romero. Notably, personal terms have been agreed, as revealed on Friday. A hefty price tag is set to be discussed also including add ons. Romero is considered to be one of the top defenders in Serie A.
Spurs get Pierluigi Gollini on loan
Spurs are set to announce the signing of Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini. According to a report in Sky Sports, Spurs will sign the player on loan with an option to buy the Italy international for £13m. Meanwhile, this will also become an obligation if he plays 20 games in the upcoming season. Gollini completed his medical in Milan and has traveled to London.
Tottenham set to complete a swap deal for Lamela
Tottenham are set to complete a swap deal with Érik Lamela joining Sevilla and Bryan Gil arriving in London. As per Romano, the paperwork will be completed this weekend in order to announce the deal in the next few days. Spurs have spent £21.6m plus performance-related add-ons for the deal to go through.
Bale won't be returning to Spurs
Recently, Nuno confirmed that Gareth Bale won't be returning to Spurs. The Real Madrid star spent the last season on loan here and did a decent job. He is expected to fight for his place at Real this season.