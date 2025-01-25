4 Israeli women soldiers freed by Hamas in 2nd swap
What's the story
Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday, in the second exchange under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.
The soldiers—Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—were captured from the Nahal Oz military base near the Gaza border during an attack on October 7, 2023.
They were handed over to Red Cross members and have since left Gaza.
Peace negotiations
Ceasefire agreement aims to end Gaza conflict
The Qatar-brokered ceasefire deal, which is also facilitated by Egypt and the United States, aims to end the ongoing war in Gaza.
The first phase of the deal expects the exchange of 33 hostages, presumed alive, for around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
Subsequent phases will negotiate a permanent end to the war and supervise the reconstruction of Gaza.
Reconstruction hurdles
Displaced Gazans face challenges amid ceasefire
Despite the ceasefire, displaced Gazans returning home are facing major roadblocks due to the widespread destruction.
Theqra Qasem, a displaced woman, expressed her fears about returning: "Even if we thought about returning, there is no place for us to put our tents because of the destruction."
The ceasefire has been termed fragile but essential for peace by various voices.
Political responses
US President claims credit, Israel continues Lebanon withdrawal
US President Donald Trump has taken credit for the ceasefire agreement on his Truth Social account, crediting it to his "Historic Victory in November."
Meanwhile, some members of Israel's government have opposed the deal.
Separately, Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon under a different ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah is underway. The pact mandates that Israeli forces withdraw by January 26 as Lebanese forces and UN peacekeepers take over security.
Casualty count
Conflict's toll on human lives and ongoing challenges
The conflict has caused heavy casualties on both sides. Official figures state that 1,210 people died in Hamas's first attack on Israel.
On the other hand, Israeli actions have killed at least 47,283 people in Gaza, according to local health authorities.
Meanwhile, Israel said its withdrawal from Lebanon would take longer than Sunday due to incomplete enforcement by Lebanon.