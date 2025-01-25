What's the story

Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday, in the second exchange under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.

The soldiers—Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—were captured from the Nahal Oz military base near the Gaza border during an attack on October 7, 2023.

They were handed over to Red Cross members and have since left Gaza.