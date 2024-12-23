Summarize Simplifying... In short King Charles III and Kate Middleton, both recovering from cancer, will honor the National Health Service (NHS) by delivering the annual Christmas message from a former hospital chapel.

This tradition, nearly a century old, is a major UK broadcast, with last year's message highlighting volunteerism and environmental protection.

The chapel is located in central London

King Charles's Christmas message to come from this unique location

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:03 pm Dec 23, 202407:03 pm

What's the story King Charles III will give his annual Christmas message from the Fitzrovia Chapel in central London, a former hospital chapel. This is a major departure from the over-a-decade-long tradition of airing the speech from a royal palace or estate. According to the BBC, the king chose the location specifically because of its healthcare connection as it used to be part of Middlesex Hospital.

Health update

King Charles III's health struggles and tribute to NHS

The decision to deliver the Christmas message from a former hospital chapel comes in a year when both King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, have been undergoing cancer treatment. BBC reported that the move is also intended as a tribute to the National Health Service (NHS). Despite their health challenges, reports indicate that they are recovering well with a busy schedule planned for the upcoming year.

Royal tradition

Christmas message tradition and last year's focus

The annual Christmas message has been airing for nearly 100 years and is one of the most significant broadcasts in the UK. It airs on both BBC and ITV and regularly ranks among the most-watched UK broadcasts of the holiday season. Last year's message from King Charles III focused on the themes of volunteerism and environmental protection.