Iran carries out wave of arrests, executions after Israel conflict 

Iran has arrested over 700 people in a massive crackdown on suspected spies working for Israeli intelligence. The arrests took place across several provinces, including Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan. The detentions come after a United States-brokered ceasefire with Israel and are part of Iran's intensified internal security measures. Espionage is punishable by death in the Islamic Republic.

Espionage allegations Iran accuses Israel of orchestrating targeted assassinations The Iranian government claims that intelligence given to Israel played a crucial role in a series of targeted assassinations during the 12-day conflict. These include the killings of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders and prominent nuclear scientists. Tehran blames Israel's Mossad agency for coordinating these attacks from within Iran's borders. In response to these alleged threats, Iranian security services are intensifying their efforts to hunt down suspected foreign intelligence collaborators.

Executions increase Six people executed on espionage charges In the past two weeks, Iran has executed six people on espionage charges, including three men accused of involvement in the 2020 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The executions took place in Urmia, near Turkey's border. Mizan news agency reported that these individuals were convicted for "cooperation favoring the Zionist regime."

Legal changes Iran to revise its espionage laws Iran's judiciary has also announced plans to revise its espionage laws. The changes are meant to give broader authority for prosecuting individuals detained during recent conflicts. Spokesman Asghar Jahangir said current laws may not cover "many instances of today's events." This move comes amid international human rights concerns over Iran's practice of obtaining confessions under duress and denying fair trials. Authorities have broadcast televised "confessions" from several captives, alleging they worked with intelligence agents, including Mossad, the CIA, and MI6.