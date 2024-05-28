Next Article

Emergency UN session called after deadly airstrike

UNSC's emergency meeting after Israeli strike in Gaza kills 45

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:42 am May 28, 202410:42 am

What's the story The United Nations Security Council has announced an emergency session for Tuesday, in response to a Israeli airstrike on a displaced persons camp in Rafah, southern Gaza. The meeting was called upon by Algeria, a non-permanent member of the council, as reported by diplomats to news agency AFP. The strike resulted in at least 45 fatalities and triggered a fire at the camp where displaced Palestinians had taken refuge.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Israel-Hamas conflict started last year after the Palestinian terrorist group killed around 1,200 Israelis and took some 240 hostages during its October 7 cross-border attacks on Israel. In response, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, leading to over 34,000 Palestinian fatalities, with women and children constituting at least two-thirds of this number. Over 1 million people were squeezed into Rafah—once a city of 300,000 people—the main refuge for Palestinians amid the Israeli invasion.

Netanyahu's statement

'Tragic mistake': Netanyahu after airstrikes

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the deadly airstrike as a "tragic mistake" during an address to Israel's parliament. He acknowledged that despite their best efforts to avoid civilian casualties, the incident occurred. Netanyahu confirmed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway. The strike has intensified international criticism of Israel's conflict with Hamas, leading even its closest allies to express outrage over civilian casualties.

Toll

Sunday's attack one of conflict's deadliest

Sunday night's attack, one of the conflict's deadliest, pushed the Palestinian death toll to over 36,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Notably, Israel has pressed ahead with an offensive on the southernmost part of the strip despite an order from the UN's top court last week to halt the assault, which it said was worsening an already "disastrous" humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Aid hit

Gazans forced to flee again

Israel insists that a ground operation in Rafah, where it believes Hamas's leadership and fighters are using Israeli hostages as human shields, is necessary for "total victory." Over half of Gaza's 2.3 million population sought refuge in Rafah during nearly nine months of fighting, with about 1 million forced to flee again since Israel advanced into the city. Separately, aid deliveries have halted, as the Rafah and nearby Kerem Shalom crossings are blocked by intense fighting.