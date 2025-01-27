Indians, pro-Khalistan group clash outside High Commission in London
What's the story
A pro-Khalistan demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission in London on Republic Day, January 26, 2025.
The protesters called for a separate Sikh state and accused the Indian government of human rights abuses in Punjab.
In response to this protest, members of the Indian diaspora organized a counter-demonstration, displaying the Indian tricolor and chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram."
Peaceful demonstration
Police presence ensures calm during counter-protest
The two warring factions were separated by a heavy police force to avoid any flare-up of violence.
The pro-Khalistan protesters slammed India's policies and sought international intervention, alleging Sikh voices were being suppressed.
However, supporters of India rubbished these allegations, stressing on India's unity and democratic values celebrated on Republic Day.
Twitter Post
Post on X covering demonstration
#WATCH | London, UK: A member of the India diaspora says, "... We had come to the Indian High Commission for flag hoisting on the occasion of 76th Republic Day. We saw some Khalistanis had gathered outside and they were insulting our national flag. I want to let them know that… https://t.co/xhIjsRw7h9 pic.twitter.com/evSrASpv87— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025
Patriotic sentiments
Indian diaspora expresses unity and pride
One supporter of India expressed their sentiments to ANI, "'Vande Bharat! Bharat Mata ki Jai!'" We came here for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. When we came outside after flag hoisting, we saw that some Khalistani demonstrators were insulting our National flag."
Another said, "Although we are less in number here our spirits are higher than theirs. We will fight till our last breath."
Cultural showcase
Republic Day celebrations continue amid protests
The Republic Day event at the High Commission started with the customary flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem.
The celebration included performances by popular singers from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 and traditional dance performances including Bharatanatyam, Bhangra, and Garba.
In 2023, Khalistani supporters had allegedly attacked the Indian High Commission, pulling down the Indian flag.
The attackers also defaced the buildings by hurling various objects, including ink.