What's the story

A pro-Khalistan demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission in London on Republic Day, January 26, 2025.

The protesters called for a separate Sikh state and accused the Indian government of human rights abuses in Punjab.

In response to this protest, members of the Indian diaspora organized a counter-demonstration, displaying the Indian tricolor and chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram."