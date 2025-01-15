What's the story

Morocco is reportedly planning to cull three million stray dogs in a bid to "clean up" its cities before the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The alleged plan has drawn severe criticism from animal rights activists worldwide, who allege that thousands of strays have already been killed in the country.

Renowned conservationist and animal rights advocate Jane Goodall has written to FIFA's Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom over the issue, accusing FIFA of ignoring what she called "a horrific act of barbarity."