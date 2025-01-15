Morocco to kill 3,000,000 dogs ahead of FIFA World Cup
What's the story
Morocco is reportedly planning to cull three million stray dogs in a bid to "clean up" its cities before the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
The alleged plan has drawn severe criticism from animal rights activists worldwide, who allege that thousands of strays have already been killed in the country.
Renowned conservationist and animal rights advocate Jane Goodall has written to FIFA's Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom over the issue, accusing FIFA of ignoring what she called "a horrific act of barbarity."
FIFA's silence
Goodall accuses FIFA of ignoring Morocco's dog culling
In her letter, Goodall said she was shocked to learn from the International Animal Coalition about detailed dossiers documenting these acts.
The conservationist questioned how football fans, many of whom are animal lovers, would react upon learning about this brutality.
She warned FIFA could face scrutiny and damage to its reputation if it fails to act on this issue.
Letter
'There are many humane alternatives to controlling street dogs'
"Moreover, it will place FIFA itself under the spotlight once again. I know you have been working hard to rehabilitate FIFA's reputation following recent scandals. If you fail to act, however, FIFA will be known for its complicity in an horrific act of barbarity - on your watch," she wrote.
"There are many humane alternatives to controlling street dog populations and a number of reputable international organizations that are happy to assist the Moroccan authorities in implementing such programs."
Cruel methods
International animal coalition exposes 'Morocco's ugly secret'
The International Animal Coalition has launched a campaign to expose what it calls "Morocco's ugly secret," per Daily Mail.
The coalition alleges dogs are poisoned with strychnine and shot by gunmen patrolling the streets.
Other reported methods include trapping dogs with clamping devices and transporting them to facilities where they are inhumanely killed.
In August 2024, Moroccan authorities claimed that this initiative had been halted; but the coalition alleges killings have increased since FIFA's announcement in 2023.
Urgent action
Campaigners call for immediate intervention to stop killings
Now, campaigners are demanding immediate intervention to halt the slaughter and save Morocco's stray dogs from further harm.
They warn if these allegations are overlooked, FIFA could be staring at a potential PR disaster.
Goodall has urged FIFA to ensure the killings are stopped, hinting Morocco's hosting of the tournament should be suspended till they do.
"There is simply no excuse for the awful campaign of cruelty that is being executed in football's name," she said.