Home / News / World News / UK PM cancels R-Day India visit citing new coronavirus strain
05 Jan 2021

UK PM cancels R-Day India visit citing new coronavirus strain

Written by

Siddhant Pandey

World

UK PM cancels R-Day India visit citing new coronavirus strain

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his visit to India for the Republic Day event, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Johnson was expected to attend India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.

The British PM has cited the need to handle the COVID-19 response at home as the reason for his inability to attend the celebrations.

In this article
Johnson spoke to Modi earlier today: Spokesperson Last month, Johnson had accepted invite to attend R-Day event Yesterday, Johnson announced lockdown in England India among countries that suspended UK flights 58 test positive for new strain in India: Health Ministry

Details

Johnson spoke to Modi earlier today: Spokesperson

The spokesperson said, "In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the PM said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the response to the virus."

Johnson spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to express his regret on Tuesday morning, they said.

Information

Last month, Johnson had accepted invite to attend R-Day event

India had invited Johnson to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year. Last month, it was announced that he had accepted the invitation, describing it as a "great honor." Johnson had also invited Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit.

Context

Yesterday, Johnson announced lockdown in England

Earlier in September, the UK detected a new strain of the coronavirus, which is said to be as much as "70% more infectious."

In light of the mutated strain, Johnson on Monday announced that nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full lockdown.

The lockdown comes into effect from Wednesday and will possibly remain enforced till mid-February.

Travel suspension

India among countries that suspended UK flights

Several countries, including India, have imposed travel restrictions on the UK.

India had suspended all flights to and from the UK from December 22 and looks forward to their regulated resumption January 8 onward.

Thirty flights will operate every week—including 15 each by the Indian and UK carriers—between January 8 and 23.

India has also released fresh surveillance guidelines for the mutated strain.

India

58 test positive for new strain in India: Health Ministry

In India, 58 people have been found to be carrying the mutated strain of the coronavirus, according to the latest figures furnished by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Reportedly, all those who tested positive had either returned from the UK or came in close contact with someone who did.

Those infected have been kept in isolation, while their close contacts have been quarantined.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mi A3 users get free repairs after update bricks devices
Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 06:25 pm
Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Latest News
Withdraw order allowing 100% theater occupancy: Centre to Tamil Nadu
India
'The series has been unusually tame', says Tim Paine
Sports
BCCI worth a whopping Rs. 14,489 crore: Details here
Sports
Gaumutra medicinal, gold in milk: Syllabus for 'cow science exam'
India
Related Timelines
Boris Johnson accepts India's invite to be R-Day chief guest
India
India invites UK PM Boris Johnson as R-Day chief: Report
India
Britain to ease quarantine rules for travelers from 50+ countries
World