UK PM cancels R-Day India visit citing new coronavirus strain

The spokesperson said, "In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the PM said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the response to the virus."
Johnson spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to express his regret on Tuesday morning, they said.
Information
Last month, Johnson had accepted invite to attend R-Day event
India had invited Johnson to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year. Last month, it was announced that he had accepted the invitation, describing it as a "great honor." Johnson had also invited Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit.
Context
Yesterday, Johnson announced lockdown in England
Earlier in September, the UK detected a new strain of the coronavirus, which is said to be as much as "70% more infectious."
In light of the mutated strain, Johnson on Monday announced that nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full lockdown.
The lockdown comes into effect from Wednesday and will possibly remain enforced till mid-February.
Travel suspension
India among countries that suspended UK flights
Several countries, including India, have imposed travel restrictions on the UK.