US election 2024: Trump leads Harris in all swing states

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:56 pm Nov 04, 202412:56 pm

What's the story As the 2024 United States presidential election draws near, former President Donald Trump is ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states. According to a recent AtlasIntel poll, Trump enjoys a 49% to 47.2% lead over Harris nationwide. The survey was conducted on November 1 and 2, with nearly 2,500 likely voters, most of whom are female.

Swing state lead

The AtlasIntel poll shows Trump leading in all seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Arizona and Nevada, he enjoys a comfortable lead with 51.9% and 51.4% respectively against Harris's 45.1% and 45.9%. North Carolina also sees Trump leading at 50.4% while Harris lags behind at 46.8%.

Tight competition

Trump's lead also covers other swing states. In Georgia, he leads with 50.1% against Harris's 47.6%. Michigan sees a close race with Trump at 49.7% and Harris at 48.2%. Trump has a slight edge in Pennsylvania with 49.6% against Harris's 47.8%. Wisconsin sees the closest contest with Trump leading by a narrow margin at 49.7% against Harris's 48.6%.

National tie

While the Real Clear Politics average has the candidates tied nationally, it gives Trump a slight edge of 0.9% points in battleground states. However, despite these numbers, some polls show different results in certain areas such as Iowa, where a University of Florida poll shows Harris leading Trump by three percentage points among likely voters.

Campaign focus

Both candidates are campaigning hard in swing states as the election heads toward its conclusion on November 5. Trump's campaign is centered around economic recovery and immigration, while Harris focuses on protecting fundamental freedoms and constitutional values. The Spectator Index gives Trump a 53% chance of winning, against Harris's 47%. The election will be decided by these swing states as both candidates seek 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.