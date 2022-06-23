World

Check out the world's 'most' and 'least' liveable cities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 23, 2022, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Vienna replaced New Zealand's Auckland city as the most liveable city last year.

Austrian capital Vienna has made a return as the world's most liveable city, the annual report of The Economist revealed. Six of the top 10 cities in the report 'Global Liveability Index 2022' are from Europe. India has performed poorly, with no cities making in the top 100. Delhi is the most liveable city in India, ranking 140th, while Mumbai got 141st rank.

Ranking Vienna makes comeback to become the most liveable city

In this ranking of The Economist, Austria's capital Vienna has been ranked first and is the best city in the world to live in. Vienna returned to the top after two years. It was at the top of the list in 2018 and 2019. Vienna replaced New Zealand's Auckland city as the most liveable city. Auckland slipped to 34th place this time.

Top 10 Which cities included in the top 10 list?

Among other good cities to live in, the Danish capital Copenhagen followed Vienna in the top 10. Other cities include Zurich in Switzerland, Calgary and Vancouver in Canada, Geneva in Switzerland, Frankfurt in Germany, Toronto in Canada, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Osaka in Japan, and Melbourne in Australia. Osaka and Melbourne are both jointly ranked tenth on the list.

Worst performers These are ranked as worst livable cities

Talking about the worst cities in terms of living, the Syrian capital Damascus ranked at the bottom. Syria has been battling civil war for almost a decade. Tehran, the capital of Iran and Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, also included in the 10 worst cities. The index states that the 10 worst cities are almost the same as the previous ones.

Details What is the status of other famous cities?

Paris the capital of France, has been ranked 19th best city. It has jumped 23 places from last year. The capital of Belgium is the 24th best city, while London, the capital of the UK is ranked 33rd. Spain's Barcelona and Madrid are ranked 35th and 43rd respectively. Italy's Milan is 49th, America's New York is 51st and China's capital Beijing is 71st.

Exclusion Capitals of Ukraine and Lebanon not included in the ranking

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has not been included in the rankings this time due to Russia's attack. Russian cities Moscow and St. Petersburg fell in the rankings over "censorship" and the impact of Western sanctions. Apart from this, the Lebanese capital Beirut was also not included in the list due to the horrific explosion at the port in 2020.