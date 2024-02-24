BYD Seal will feature dual-tone alloy wheels with aero wheel covers (Photo credit: BYD)

BYD Seal EV's specifications leaked before launch: What to expect

What's the story Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD is gearing up to launch its third offering, the Seal EV, in India on March 5. First unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, dealers have already begun taking unofficial bookings for the car. The e-sedan will be imported to India and is anticipated to cost around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Equipped with an 82.5kWh battery pack, the EV will boast a claimed range of 570km on the WLTP cycle in its rear-wheel drive configuration.

Powertrain

Powertrain, performance, charging capabilities

The India-bound Seal will sport a permanent magnet synchronous (PMS) motor on the rear axle, generating 230hp/360Nm. It allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds. The battery employs BYD's patented blade technology, enabling charging speeds of up to 150kW. A 10-80% charge can be reached in just 37 minutes, while a full charge using an 11kW AC charger takes 8.6 hours. There are also rumors of a dual-motor, AWD variant with 530hp and a claimed 520km range.

Features

Exterior and interior design features

Drawing inspiration from the 2021 Ocean X concept, the BYD Seal's design follows the company's "Ocean Aesthetics" design language. Eye-catching exterior features include a coupe-like all-glass roof, flush-fitted door handles, four boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, a split headlamp design, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. Inside, the Seal showcases a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display in the center console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, and a head-up display.

Insights

Additional features, competition

The Seal's interior also features central AC vents, a drive selector, a scroll wheel for selecting drive modes, basic controls for functions like heated windscreen, and two wireless charging pads. With an estimated price tag of around Rs. 50 lakh, the BYD Seal will rival the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which costs Rs. 45.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The latter offers similar specs, including a rear-wheel drive motor with 217hp and a 72.6kWh battery pack for a claimed range of 630km.