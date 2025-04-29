What's the story

General Motors (GM) has launched a recall of 8.7 lakh full-size trucks and SUVs in the US over potential defects in their engines.

The affected models include popular ones like the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Chevy Silverado 1500 from the 2021-2024 range.

Along with the recall, GM has also issued a stop-sale order for these vehicles in the possession of dealers.