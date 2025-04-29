General Motors recalls almost 9L vehicles over defective engines
What's the story
General Motors (GM) has launched a recall of 8.7 lakh full-size trucks and SUVs in the US over potential defects in their engines.
The affected models include popular ones like the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Chevy Silverado 1500 from the 2021-2024 range.
Along with the recall, GM has also issued a stop-sale order for these vehicles in the possession of dealers.
Investigation
Issues prompted federal investigation
Earlier in 2025, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into GM trucks and SUVs with a 6.2-liter V8 engine.
The move came after the federal agency received 39 complaints of engine failures.
Despite the investigation still being underway, GM has now voluntarily recalled these vehicles over potentially defective engines.
Defect
Affected models at risk of engine failure
The recall impacts a number of popular models such as Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV; Chevy Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe; GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL.
These vehicles could suffer from engine damage leading to loss of power or total engine failure.
The problem stems from damage to internal mill parts (crankshaft and connecting rods) during manufacturing.
Steps
Inspection and potential repairs
All vehicles affected by this recall will have to be inspected.
If they pass the inspection, GM dealers will replace the oil filter, oil cap, and add higher-viscosity 0W-40 oil as per an internal service bulletin for the recall.
However, if a vehicle fails the inspection, its engine will either be repaired or replaced entirely.