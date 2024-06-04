Next Article

It is available only in manual variants

Honda Amaze CNG now up for grabs at select dealerships

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:50 pm Jun 04, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Honda dealerships have started offering the Amaze sedan with a (CNG) kit in India. This move is aimed at attracting customers interested in a CNG-fitted sedan on our shores, as competitors of the Amaze already provide this option. Customers can opt for this feature by paying an additional amount between ₹75,000 to ₹85,000 for manual variants of the Amaze.

Added benefits

Dealerships offer warranty on CNG installation

In addition to the CNG kit installation, Honda dealers are also offering a one-year warranty on the installation. The CNG kit being used for the Amaze is from Lovato, a well-known brand in the aftermarket. The Honda Amaze is currently available in four variants: E, S, VX, and VX Elite Edition with prices ranging from ₹7.28 lakh to ₹10.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine

Specifications and availability

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that generates 89hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque. It comes with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Several dealerships across India have begun selling the Honda Amaze CNG, although an official statement from Honda is still awaited. The car is due for a facelift this year, with an official CNG option expected to be included soon.