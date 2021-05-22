Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch postponed to June this year
Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch postponed to June this year

Harshita Malik
May 22, 2021
Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch postponed to June this year
Hyundai ALCAZAR's launch deferred to June

Hyundai ALCAZAR, which was slated to debut this month, will now be launched sometime in June. The company has postponed its plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. To recall, the 3-row SUV was revealed last month. It comes with a longer wheelbase than the Creta, a new grille design, larger 18.0-inch alloy wheels, and an updated cabin. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It houses a large chrome grille

The Hyundai ALCAZAR features an eye-catching look with a new chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, refreshed wrap-around taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a rear spoiler. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 18.0-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,760mm, which is 150mm more than the 5-seater Hyundai Creta.

The vehicle will get two engine options

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two engine choices, including a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol motor that makes 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel mill that delivers 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside the cabin, it has an array of modern features

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a spacious cabin with a 6/7-seat configuration and a dual-tone upholstery. Other features are yet to be revealed but it is expected to sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link technology. The SUV should also provide a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability information of the Hyundai ALCAZAR will be announced at the time of its launch, which will take place next month. However, given its features, the vehicle is likely to cost around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

