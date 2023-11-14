Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available at introductory prices till November 30

The deliveries for the EZ-Shift will begin later this year

Nissan has revealed the new Magnite EZ-Shift, featuring an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), will be available at an introductory price till November 30, 2023. This Magnite AMT model comes with a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, and prices start at Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Customers can expect deliveries to begin later this year, presenting a fresh alternative in the subcompact SUV category.

Performance figures remain unchanged

The Magnite EZ-Shift is powered by a 1.0-liter engine that generates 71hp and 96Nm of maximum torque. It is coupled with a 5-speed AMT system, which is offered alongside the existing 5-speed manual model. Nissan touts fuel efficiency ratings of 19.35km/liter for the manual and 19.70km/liter for the AMT, giving buyers an affordable option in the subcompact SUV space.

The EZ-Shift comes in 4 trims

Available in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium trims, the EZ-Shift is also offered in the recently unveiled Magnite Kuro Special Edition. The automatic model boasts dual driving modes, an Intelligent Creep function, and anti-stall and kick-down capabilities. Moreover, Nissan has added a new dual-tone blue and black color scheme for the AMT, increasing its attractiveness to potential purchasers.

Magnite has gained international success

The Magnite has garnered attention not only in India but also in international markets. It is exported from India to 15 countries such as Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. Nissan India's primary export destinations now encompass Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The subcompact SUV has earned a four-star safety rating from the ASEAN NCAP, demonstrating its dedication to safety and quality.