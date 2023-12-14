Aprilia Tuono 457 in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 08:03 pm Dec 14, 202308:03 pm

The upcoming Tuono 457 will retain the chassis from the Aprilia RS 457 (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia might be working on a new street naked motorcycle, possibly called the Tuono 457. The Italian company has a track record of creating derivative models to increase the commercial viability of new chassis and engine platforms. For reference, the RSV4 superbike and Tuono V4 share the same platform, while the RS 660 sportbike has led to the Tuono 660 street naked and the Tuareg 660 adventure bike.

Piaggio's head of design hints at Tuono 457 possibility

As per Autocar India, when the idea of a Tuono 457 was brought up to Marco Lambri, Design Director at Piaggio, he replied with a sly grin, stating, "Why not? Why not." While this doesn't confirm that Aprilia is developing a Tuono 457, it keeps the possibility open and arguably lends credibility to the idea. If produced, the Tuono 457 could make Aprilia's motorcycle range more accessible in India, as it's expected to be more affordable.

Expected features and pricing of the potential Tuono 457

Should the Tuono 457 become a reality, it would likely feature more upright ergonomics than the RS, albeit with a flatter handlebar and less extensive bodywork. The 457cc parallel-twin engine would probably remain mostly unchanged, producing close to 50hp of maximum power. The bike would likely be manufactured alongside the RS 457 at Aprilia's Baramati plant in India and could be priced just under Rs. 4 lakh upon its release.