#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 8 Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 9,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 07:26 pm

Are you planning to buy a premium smartphone? If yes, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a Rs. 6,000 discount on OnePlus's last-generation flagship smartphone, the 8 Pro.

You can also receive an extra Rs. 3,000 discount on transactions via SBI Bank credit cards.

Here are more details.

Details

Everything to know about the deal

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 48,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,999). You can also get an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 with SBI Bank credit card transactions.

On top of this, you can further save up to Rs. 18,700 by exchanging an old smartphone and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 27,299.

Design and display

OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a punch-hole design with curved edges, an IP68 build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It is offered in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter camera. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It is upgradeable to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.