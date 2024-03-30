Next Article

Cleartrip plans to leverage Dhoni's wide appeal across various age groups

MS Dhoni announced as brand ambassador for Cleartrip

By Mudit Dube 05:41 pm Mar 30, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as 'Captain Cool' and currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in this IPL season, has been named the new brand ambassador for Cleartrip. The travel company, owned by Flipkart, announced this partnership in a recent press release. Cleartrip stated that Dhoni's values of transparency, optimism, and straightforwardness perfectly align with the company's ethos.

Strategic move

Dhoni's broad appeal to boost Cleartrip's market presence

Cleartrip plans to leverage Dhoni's wide appeal across various age groups and regions to reinforce its reputation as a reliable travel partner. This strategy aligns with the company's objective of expanding its customer reach and enhancing its market presence. Dhoni expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Cleartrip. "I couldn't be more thrilled to come onboard Cleartrip, a brand that mirrors what travel should be like - fun, memorable and meaningful," he said.

Advertisement debut

Dhoni's first appearance for Cleartrip in upcoming ad

The former Indian cricket team captain will make his first appearance as Cleartrip's brand ambassador in an upcoming advertisement. Ayyappan R., CEO of Cleartrip, highlighted Dhoni's status as a sports icon recognized for his values and leadership. He stated that these qualities align with Cleartrip's mission to foster trust and enable seamless travel choices for individuals worldwide.