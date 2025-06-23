Fugglers v/s Labubu: Who'll win battle of collectible plush toys?

The world of collectible plush toys is becoming more competitive with the entry of Fugglers, a line of "funny-ugly monsters" from the UK﻿. These quirky characters are designed by British artist Louise McGettrick and distributed by Addo Play. Their arrival comes after the recent sensational success of Labubu , a collectible doll created by Hong Kong designer Lung Ka-sing and manufactured by Beijing-based Pop Mart.

Unique design What are Fugglers? Fugglers are known for their "human-like teeth, vacant eyes, and disturbing demeanor." They were first created in 2010, five years before Labubu was launched. While they gained popularity on TikTok last year, they only recently made their debut on RedNote, a popular Chinese social media platform. One related hashtag on RedNote has reportedly received 3.1 million views, per South China Morning Post.

Market comparison Labubu still leads the race Despite the recent surge in interest for Fugglers, Labubu still holds the crown when it comes to views on RedNote. The collectible doll has reportedly received around 2.5 billion views on the platform, dwarfing Fugglers's 3.1 million views. However, this hasn't stopped users from speculating whether Fugglers could pose a serious threat to Labubu's dominance in the collectible toy market in the long run.