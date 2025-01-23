What's the story

India's National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has temporarily lifted a five-year ban that barred WhatsApp from sharing user data with its parent company Meta.

The decision comes as a major win for Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant in its biggest market.

The original ban was imposed by India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which had accused WhatsApp of abusing its market dominance with its 2021 privacy policy.