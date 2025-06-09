What's the story

Shares of Swiggy fell 2.7% and Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato, fell 1% on Monday.

The dip came after news that Rapido is planning to launch a food delivery pilot in Bengaluru by the end of this month with nearly half the commission rates of industry players.

According to CNBC-TV18, Rapido has already started onboarding restaurants for this new venture.