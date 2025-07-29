Jack Black's 4 funniest animated roles you'll never forget

Jack Black , with his energetic acts and comedic touch, has given voice to some of the most loved animated characters. The unique vocal talents of the actor bring life to them, making them unforgettable and hilarious. Here are four cartoon adventures where Black's voice acting shines, displaying his versatility and ability to entertain people of all age groups through animation.

Martial arts comedy 'Kung Fu Panda' series In the Kung Fu Panda series, Black lent his voice to Po, a clumsy but adorable panda who aspires to be a kung fu master. The series tracks Po's evolution from an improbable hero to a skilled warrior. Black's dynamic performance encapsulates Po's zest and grit, making the character relatable and lovable. The films have been a hit worldwide, raking billions.

Underwater adventure 'Shark Tale' In Shark Tale, Black lent his voice to Lenny, a vegetarian shark who has a hard time living up to his family's expectations. The movie is set in an underwater world, where Lenny befriends Oscar (voiced by Will Smith). As the shark navigates friendship and family dynamics in the aquatic comedy, Black's portrayal of Lenny brings humor and depth to the character.

Iconic gaming characters 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Black voices Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As the main antagonist of the beloved video game franchise, Bowser comes to life with Black's signature voice work. His performance gives the villain a comedic twist, all while keeping in line with Bowser's iconic traits from the games.