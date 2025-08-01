5 fascinating facts behind 'The Queen's Gambit's checkmate success

The Queen's Gambit, a highly acclaimed Netflix series, stole the hearts of audience members with its enthralling plot and stellar performances. Set against the backdrop of competitive chess, it tells the story of Beth Harmon, a young chess prodigy. While we were all glued to the on-screen action, there were some interesting off-screen elements that made the show a hit. Here are five amazing facts about what went into making this beloved series.

Chess expertise Real chess experts are involved To keep the authenticity of chess matches alive, the makers consulted real-life chess experts for production. Renowned chess coach Bruce Pandolini and former world champion Garry Kasparov played key roles in choreographing the games. Their expertise ensured that every other move was spot on and reflected what professional players do.

Learning curve Anya Taylor-Joy learned chess for the role To convincingly play Beth Harmon, Anya Taylor-Joy dedicated herself to learning chess. She took lessons from experts and practiced extensively to get a hang of the nuances of the game. This commitment helped her deliver a performance that resonated with both chess enthusiasts and general audiences alike.

Global settings Filming locations across multiple countries Though set largely in America amid the Cold War era, The Queen's Gambit was also filmed in various locations such as Germany and Canada. The different locales lent depth to the story by genuinely depicting various regions of Beth Harmon's journey as she competed across borders.

Authentic design Period-accurate costumes and sets Creating an authentic 1960s atmosphere was critical for The Queen's Gambit. The production team worked hard to design costumes and sets that reflected this period accurately. From vintage clothing styles to retro interiors, every detail was carefully crafted to transport viewers back in time while maintaining historical accuracy.