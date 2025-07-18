Anthony Hopkins: 5 roles that showcase his acting brilliance

Anthony Hopkins is one of the most versatile and impactful actors that cinema has ever seen. From playing a psychopath to a retired man in love, he has done it all. Here are five iconic performances that prove he is one of the best in Hollywood . Each role brings out a different side of his genius and reinforces why he is an absolute gem.

Chilling performance 'The Silence of the Lambs' as Hannibal Lecter In The Silence of the Lambs, Hopkins plays a brilliant psychiatrist named Hannibal Lecter. His performance is both terrifying and captivating, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Despite having very little screen time, Hopkins's performance is unforgettable because he conveys menace with such subtlety and precision. The calm nature of the character juxtaposed with his tendencies makes for a chilling effect that stays with you decades later.

Emotional depth 'The Remains of the Day' as Stevens In The Remains of the Day, Hopkins plays Stevens, a devoted butler in post-war Britain. His performance is restrained and yet emotionally complex as he explores themes of duty and unfulfilled love. With very little to say, and an expressive body, Hopkins portrays Stevens's internal conflict between self-desires and professional duties. This role further cemented his status as an actor with immense emotional depth.

Historical portrayal 'Nixon' as Richard Nixon In Oliver Stone's Nixon, Hopkins breathes life into the former U.S. President with an incredibly nuanced performance. He steers clear of the caricature route, diving into Nixon's innate charisma and vulnerability. The film, which depicts the complexities of political power, gives us a glimpse into Nixon's life through key events, without imitating him. This is what makes Hopkins's portrayal so special, capturing the essence of a controversial figure in American history.

Legal drama role 'Amistad' as John Quincy Adams In Steven Spielberg's historical drama Amistad, Hopkins plays John Quincy Adams—a former president turned lawyer. He defends African captives on the slave ship Amistad against charges leveled by Spanish authorities. They seek their return under international law agreements back then. His eloquent courtroom speeches show not only a mastery over legal jargons but also a passion towards the justice cause. Despite the odds initially faced, their tireless efforts led to a favorable outcome.