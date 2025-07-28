Watch these 5 roles to understand Margot Robbie's brilliance

With her versatile acting skills and captivating performances, Margot Robbie has become a household name in Hollywood today. Over the years, the actor has taken up a myriad of roles that have demonstrated her talent and versatility. From playing complex characters to embodying real-life figures, Robbie's filmography is replete with memorable performances that have left a lasting impact on audiences across the globe. Here are five iconic roles that define her impressive career.

Breakthrough role 'The Wolf of Wall Street' breakthrough In The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio's character, and it was her big breakthrough. The role proved that Robbie could hold her own against big names, and she did it with a bold yet nuanced performance. It garnered her accolades and set the tone for her Hollywood future.

Comic book character 'Suicide Squad' as Harley Quinn Robbie brought Harley Quinn to life in Suicide Squad. Her energetic and charismatic portrayal captured the essence of this beloved comic book character. The role became one of her most recognized performances, leading to further appearances as Harley Quinn in subsequent films due to its popularity among fans.

Real-life portrayal 'I, Tonya' transformation In I, Tonya, Robbie nailed the tough role of Tonya Harding, the notorious figure skater embroiled in a huge scandal. How she transformed into Harding was nothing short of amazing, getting her the critical acclaim and award nominations. This performance showcased how Robbie really throws herself into difficult characters.

Classic Hollywood tribute 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' elegance In Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robbie played Sharon Tate with so much grace and elegance. Even though she wasn't the main focus of the movie, her performance brought so much depth to the narrative. It was an ode to Tate's legacy at a time when Hollywood was changing, even in itself.