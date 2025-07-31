Hugh Jackman's dreamiest roles that made us believe in love

Hugh Jackman , the versatile actor, has won hearts with his performances in some of the finest romantic films. The way he can bring out the deepest emotions and connect with the audience is what makes him a cut above the rest. Here are five romantic movies featuring Jackman, where he is simply stunning, and what makes each of them special.

Time travel 'Kate & Leopold': A time-travel romance Kate & Leopold is a delightful romantic comedy that mixes time travel with love. Jackman plays Leopold, a duke from the 19th century who time-travels to modern-day New York City accidentally. The film explores a cultural clash of past and present as Leopold falls for Kate, played by Meg Ryan. Jackman's portrayal of a gentleman out of time makes for a charming, funny romance.

Eternal love 'The Fountain': Love across lifetimes In The Fountain, Jackman plays multiple parts in different timelines, delving into love and mortality. The film interconnects three stories: a conquistador on an eternal life quest, a scientist who is trying to cure his sick wife, and an astronaut pondering existence in space. Jackman's portrayal of devotion over the ages is stunning, making it an interesting take on timeless love.

Epic journey 'Australia': Epic romance down under ﻿Australia is an epic romance set against the backdrop of World War 2 in Australia. Jackman stars as the rugged cattle driver Drover. He helps Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) protect her land from takeover attempts. Their journey through the harsh Australian landscape leads to an unexpected romance. It is amidst adventure and danger. The chemistry between Jackman and Kidman adds depth to this sweeping tale.

Musical drama 'Les Misérables': Love amidst revolution In Les Misérables, Jackman plays Jean Valjean in this musical adaptation set in revolutionary France. While the film mainly focuses on redemption and justice, it also has some heart-wrenching moments of love between various characters caught up in Valjean's path to redemption. Through song and emotional performances by its cast members, including Anne Hathaway as Fantine, it remains an unforgettable cinematic experience.