5 times Tom Hanks nailed real-life roles on screen 

Tom Hanks is an acclaimed actor who's known for his versatility. The actor has played several real-life characters in biopics. However, his knack for playing personalities of all kinds has earned him critical acclaim and a legion of fans. Here, we list five best biopics featuring Hanks, showcasing his brilliant performances and the stories behind these amazing portrayals.

Space mission 'Apollo 13': A space odyssey Apollo 13 is a gripping portrayal of the ill-fated lunar mission that captivated the world in 1970. Hanks plays astronaut Jim Lovell, who leads his crew through a life-threatening crisis after an oxygen tank explodes on their spacecraft. The film captures the tension and drama as NASA works tirelessly to bring the astronauts safely back to Earth. Hanks's performance brings authenticity to Lovell's calm leadership under pressure.

Disney storytelling 'Saving Mr. Banks': Behind Disney magic In Saving Mr. Banks, the legendary Hanks portrays Walt Disney on his quest to obtain film rights for Mary Poppins. The film explores Disney's dealings with the book's author, P.L. Travers (played by Emma Thompson), showcasing their creative differences and eventual teamwork. Hanks brings Disney to life with his charm and determination, giving audiences a glimpse of the man behind one of cinema's most adored classics.

Aviation miracle 'Sully': A heroic landing This movie recounts Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger's heroic emergency landing on New York's Hudson River in 2009 after both engines failed shortly after takeoff. Hanks delivers a compelling performance as Sully, capturing his quick thinking and humility amidst intense media scrutiny and investigation by aviation authorities. The film highlights Sully's courage while emphasizing teamwork among crew members during this miraculous event.

Press freedom 'The Post': Journalism under fire In The Post, Hanks stars as Ben Bradlee, opposite Meryl Streep's Katharine Graham in this riveting account of The Washington Post's decision to publish classified documents of U.S government activities during the Vietnam War era despite potential legal repercussions from authorities of that period. Through Bradlee's unwavering commitment toward truth-seeking journalism, Hanks's portrayal emphasizes the importance of press freedom within a democratic society.