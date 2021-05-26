Aamir-Kajol's 'Fanaa' turns 15: Six interesting facts about the film

2021-05-26

Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, has retained a special place in the hearts of fans, since its release 15 years ago. The movie that marked Kajol's return to the silver screen after a long sabbatical, told the love story between a blind girl and a terrorist. It may sound weird on paper, but on screen it was magic. Here are some interesting facts.

It was Aamir who had suggested Kajol's name, despite differences

Fanaa was the maiden collaboration for Kajol and Aamir as a pair. They had acted together in Ishq, but rubbed each other the wrong way, and never worked together again. In an interview, Aamir revealed that it was he who suggested Kajol's name for the role of Zooni opposite his Rehan, but wasn't sure if she would say yes, owing to their past differences.

Fact #2: It's a part of the Rs. 100cr club

Made on a budget of Rs. 30cr, the film was a super-hit in both India and overseas markets. It eventually entered the now coveted Rs. 100cr club, way back in 2006. It was Aamir's first venture to cross that landmark at the global box office.

The film marked the last collaboration of composer duo Jatin-Lalit

Apart from the acting, story, locales, if there's one thing that was the signature of Fanaa, it's the music. Composed by the sibling duo Jatin-Lalit, it was, unfortunately, their last joint venture. Before this, they had created music for many of YRF's films, like DDLJ. After making music together for a solid 14 years, churning out hits, one after another, they parted ways.

The scenes with snow were shot in Poland, not Kashmir

Remember the scene where Rehan and Zooni come face-to-face in Kashmir after many years? Those snow-filled sequences have actually been filmed extensively in Poland. Director Kunal Kohli shared that the temperature during the shoot was sub-zero. Interestingly, the song Mere Hath Mein was filmed on location, but had to be re-shot in a studio, because Aamir had too many layers of clothes on.

Fact #5: 'Chanda Chamke' was to feature in 'Hum Tum'?

Did you know the song Chanda Chamke was supposed to be a part of Hum Tum? Kohli shared this anecdote once, while adding that Vaibhavi Merchant did its choreography. Meanwhile, Chand Sifarish, Dekho Na and Desh Rangeela were made immortal by Saroj Khan's ace moves.

'Fanaa' had to face an unofficial ban in Gujarat

The romantic thriller was not allowed to screen in Gujarat. The reason behind this move was Aamir's support to the Medha Patkar-led Narmada Bachao Andolan. The ruling BJP was irked with his comments on the contentious Narmada dam project, and theater owners were scared of a possible violence, thus avoided screening it altogether. His Rang De Basanti faced a similar opposition as well.