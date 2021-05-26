Kevin Spacey bags a project, four years after #MeToo allegations

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is returning to acting with an Italian movie titled L'uomo che disegno Dio. The low-budget crime drama will mark his first appearance on celluloid, after his career plummeted in 2017, following a string of sexual assault allegations. The alleged victims of the 61-year-old came forward days after the Harvey Weinstein bomb dropped in the early days of the #MeToo movement.

The movie follows "the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices." L'uomo che disegno Dio or 'The Man Who Drew God' will be directed by Franco Nero and stars his wife, Vanessa Redgrave. Filming is set to begin in Italy and it is expected to release on October 5.

Spacey will be having a cameo appearance in this crime drama. Producer Louis Nero confirmed that the ace actor would feature in a small role as a police detective. He will be investigating the case of the blind artist, played by Franco.

To note, Spacey hasn't been acting since 2017 after 20 men accused him of alleged sexual misconduct. These allegations came when he was working at the Old Vic, London, between 1995 and 2013. Spacey has denied all accusations. Consequently, he was fired from Netflix's House of Cards series, and his scenes in All the Money in the World were reshot with Christopher Plummer.

After actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances, Spacey came out as gay on Twitter. "If I did behave in the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," his tweet read. This, however, didn't work in his favor. He was bashed for "throwing the gay community under the bus."

"My world completely changed in the fall of 2017," Spacey revealed during a podcast. "My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours. And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job."