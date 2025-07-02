'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' trailer: What to expect from Massey-Kapoor film
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey, was released on Tuesday. The film marks Kapoor's big screen debut and is directed by Santosh Singh. Set to hit theaters on July 11, the movie is inspired by Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.
Character roles
Emotional love story unfolds in trailer
In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Kapoor portrays Saba, a theater artiste, and Massey plays Jahaan, a blind musician, who end up crossing paths during a train ride. From the looks of it, they don't start off on the best of terms, but soon warm up to each other. The film promises to deliver an emotional love story as the couple navigates life's challenges together. The trailer ended at a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what's to come for the duo.
Twitter Post
Massey-Kapoor in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' trailer
In a world full of perfect love stories, #ShanayaKapoor and @VikrantMassey are bringing you one filled with Gustaakhiyan 💞🎭🎶#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Trailer Out Now.— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) July 1, 2025
Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you.#UmeshKrBansal@minifilmsindia@mansibagla@varunbagla… pic.twitter.com/QcMg7OEX3b
Actor's perspective
This film has been an incredibly emotional journey: Kapoor
Kapoor said in a statement, "Playing this role has been the most beautiful and challenging experience of my life. I couldn't have asked for a better debut." "Working with Vikrant has been such a learning experience - he's been so supportive throughout." She added, "This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me." The film also stars Zain Khan Durrani in a pivotal role.