'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' trailer: What to expect from Massey-Kapoor film

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 02, 2025
10:24 am
What's the story

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey, was released on Tuesday. The film marks Kapoor's big screen debut and is directed by Santosh Singh. Set to hit theaters on July 11, the movie is inspired by Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.

Character roles

Emotional love story unfolds in trailer

In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Kapoor portrays Saba, a theater artiste, and Massey plays Jahaan, a blind musician, who end up crossing paths during a train ride. From the looks of it, they don't start off on the best of terms, but soon warm up to each other. The film promises to deliver an emotional love story as the couple navigates life's challenges together. The trailer ended at a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what's to come for the duo.

Twitter Post

Massey-Kapoor in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' trailer

Actor's perspective

This film has been an incredibly emotional journey: Kapoor

Kapoor said in a statement, "Playing this role has been the most beautiful and challenging experience of my life. I couldn't have asked for a better debut." "Working with Vikrant has been such a learning experience - he's been so supportive throughout." She added, "This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me." The film also stars Zain Khan Durrani in a pivotal role.