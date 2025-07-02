'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' trailer: What to expect from Massey-Kapoor film

Character roles

Emotional love story unfolds in trailer

In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Kapoor portrays Saba, a theater artiste, and Massey plays Jahaan, a blind musician, who end up crossing paths during a train ride. From the looks of it, they don't start off on the best of terms, but soon warm up to each other. The film promises to deliver an emotional love story as the couple navigates life's challenges together. The trailer ended at a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what's to come for the duo.