'Bigg Boss 15': Complete round up of Salman Khan-hosted show

'Bigg Boss OTT' to premiere on Voot on August 8

Voot recently dropped a promo of the reality show, Bigg Boss 15. In the first few scenes, we see Salman Khan only laughing, on the sofa, rolling on the floor, etc. After a while, he says that "is baar ka" BB is going to be so "crazy, so over-the-top" that it'll get banned on TV, indicating that season 15 will be an OTT release.

Watch the new promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' here

Heads up! Khan will not be hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT'

And it's happening exactly that way! Bigg Boss is premiering on Voot on August 8, and after six weeks, will hit your TV screens. But guess what, Khan will not be hosting the Voot edition, titled Bigg Boss OTT. That's right! But, he will be back for the TV version. Naturally, his fans are disappointed, though they got "excited" seeing him in the promo.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill might host the OTT show

So then who is replacing Khan for the BB OTT? Reports claimed that makers have approached Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan, since they have experience in hosting. Shetty, however, turned down the offer. BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are also being considered, as fans admire SidNaaz a lot. In fact, Voot has even released their movie on its platform today.

Format of the show this time is all about 'janta'

The format of this season will be slightly different. It will add a "janta" factor, which will give the common man the power of picking contestants, and deciding their "stay, tasks and exit from the show." Talking about the same, Khan said, "The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more."

Arjun Bijlani, Rhea Chakraborty to enter as contestants?

Although the final list of BB 15 contestants is not out yet, here are a few names that are making the rounds online. Arjun Bijlani, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Marda, Anushka Dandekar, Sanaya Irani, Disha Vakani, Divya Agarwal, Parth Samthaan and Mohsin Khan are among the celebrities who might be entering the house this time. To recall, the last season was won by Rubina Dilaik.