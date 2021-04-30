Billboard Music Awards 2021: Grammy snub The Weeknd leads nominations

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 11:57 pm

Nominations for the Billboard Music Awards 2021 were announced recently, and interestingly, Grammy snub The Weeknd got the maximum taps.

Leading the pack with 16 nods, the Blinding Lights crooner stands a high chance to take home multiple trophies on the night of May 23.

The event will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Let's look at the full list of nominees.

Top Nominees

'Blinding Lights' crooner leads with 16 nominations, DaBaby follows

The Weeknd has got nominations in top categories such as top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.

DaBaby follows him and has 11 nominations in nine categories, with double appearances in top collaboration and top streaming song.

Meanwhile, Drake has been nominated 7 times, while Taylor Swift received 4 nods, including Top Billboard 200 Album for Folklore.

Host details

Nick Jonas to host BBMAs'21, takes over from Kelly Clarkson

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has been confirmed to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

He will be taking over from Kelly Clarkson, who has hosted the show three times in a row.

Notably, both of them have worked together as judges on NBC's The Voice.

Jonas was recently seen at the Academy Awards, along with his wife Priyanka Chopra, to announce this year's nominations.

Controversy

Morgan Wallen excluded following usage of racist slur

Country singer Morgan Wallen, despite being nominated six times, will not be permitted to attend the BBMAs.

That's because, Wallen was recently heard saying the N-word, which caused a furor on social media.

Dick Clark Productions, BBMAs producer, released a statement, saying, "As his recent conduct doesn't align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity."

Information

Where and how to watch the BBMAs 2021

The nominees were announced through Billboard Music Awards —The List Live, a live stream.

This year's BBMA nominees were considered based on March 21, 2021 through April 3, 2021 chart duration.

The award ceremony will be aired on NBC on May 23.

You can also catch it on Billboard's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts.

It'll be broadcast from 5:30AM-7:30AM (IST) on May 24.

