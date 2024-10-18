Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case involving a fraudulent app, HPZ Token.

Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned in Guwahati

Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in money laundering case

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday. The questioning is part of an ongoing probe into a money laundering case involving the HPZ Token mobile app. The app has reportedly been used to dupe investors under the pretext of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining, official sources told The Indian Express.

Statement details

Bhatia's statement recorded under PMLA

The ED recorded Bhatia's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its zonal office in Guwahati. Sources said the actor had received money to make a "celebrity appearance" at an event organized by the app company. However, there were no "incriminating" charges against her. She was summoned earlier but deferred due to work commitments and chose to appear on Thursday.

Accused entities

ED charge sheet names 299 entities in money laundering case

The ED has named 299 entities, including 76 Chinese-controlled ones with 10 directors of Chinese origin and two entities controlled by other foreign nationals, as accused in this case. The charge sheet was filed in March. The money laundering investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the cyber crimes unit of Kohima Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for allegedly duping investors with promises of high returns through cryptocurrency mining.

Fraudulent scheme

'HPZ Token' app used to cheat investors: ED

The accused allegedly used the HPZ Token mobile app to dupe investors. The ED said that bank accounts and merchant IDs were opened by several "shell entities" with "dummy" directors for "layering" the proceeds of crime. The money was allegedly acquired through illegal gaming, betting, and investment in Bitcoin mining. Investors were promised daily returns of ₹4K on an investment of ₹57K for three months but money was paid only once before the accused sought fresh funds.

Asset seizure

ED seized assets worth ₹455cr in nationwide searches

The ED had also conducted nationwide searches in this case, seizing immovable assets and deposits worth ₹455 crore. The agency has been actively probing the money laundering case related to the HPZ Token mobile app. Bhatia's questioning is part of this ongoing investigation, though no charges have been filed against her so far.