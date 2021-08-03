Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Naanga Vera Maari': First song from 'Valimai' is catchy
'Naanga Vera Maari': First song from 'Valimai' is catchy

Shreya Mukherjee
Makers dropped the first track from Thala Ajith's much-awaited project Valimai, titled Naanga Vera Maari, recently. The upbeat song introduces us to the lead star and is meant to appeal to the masses. This comes nearly a month after the motion posters for Ajith as Eeshwarmoorthy IPS were released. The H Vinoth-directorial has been produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. Here's our review.

Song

The track marks Ajith's 30 years in the film industry

Composed and arranged by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the lyrics have been penned by Vignesh Shivan. The high-octane track has been also voiced by Raja, along with Anurag Kulkarni. At four minutes and 14 seconds, the track is driven by its catchy chorus and groovy beats. It is a commendable effort to mark 30 years of the superstar in the film industry.

'Blast your speakers!' to 'Naanga Vera Maari'

An added plus was when admirers of the Tamil superstar got to see him in the lyric video for the track. Donning a black ensemble, as seen in the posters, the 50-year-old looks dashing. Slow-motion aerial shots have been used judiciously. The Tamil lyric clip using English script was a clever move to appeal to a pan-India audience. We also get some behind-the-scenes moments.

Will work if you love Ajith, not otherwise; gets 3.5/5

Naanga Vera Maari is an out-and-out mass entertainer and given it's still trending on YouTube, we can assume Ajith fans are super impressed. But in case you're not, it won't work that well with you. Even while treating it solely as a dance track, there are much more attractive songs out there to pick from. Watch it on YouTube. Verdict: 3.5 stars.

The actioner is scheduled to release this year

For the unversed, Ajith plays a police officer in the crime thriller. Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, and veteran actress Sumithra have been roped in pivotal roles. Raja will be looking over the music for the film, while Nirav Shah will look after the cinematography. Earlier, his motion posters saw him don a biker avatar. These also confirmed the movie will be released in 2021.

