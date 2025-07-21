How Tom Hanks mastered the OTT game like a pro

Tom Hanks , the versatile actor par excellence, has successfully sailed through the changing tides of the entertainment industry. With the advent of OTT platforms, the legendary actor has jumped on the bandwagon of new opportunities to connect with audiences across the globe. His calculated choices and flexibility have kept him relevant in an age where cinema is being redefined. Here's how Hanks reinvented his career during the OTT era through various projects and collaborations.

Naval drama 'Greyhound' on Apple TV+ In 2020, Hanks headlined the World War II naval drama Greyhound, which debuted on Apple TV+. It was initially set to release in theaters, but was sold to the OTT service when the pandemic left cinemas shuttered. The film's triumphant run proved Hanks's adaptability with platform choices that guarantee extensive audience turnout. It reflected his cognizance of evolving viewing patterns and readiness for digital distribution.

Family entertainment Collaboration with Disney+ Hanks has teamed up with Disney+ for Pinocchio, where he features as Geppetto. This collaboration highlighted his ongoing popularity in family-oriented projects while capitalizing on Disney+'s huge subscriber base. By partnering with a leading OTT service with an enormous catalog of beloved classics, Hanks reached out to a new generation of viewers who primarily watch content online.

Historical figures Embracing biographical roles Hanks has also taken on roles playing historical figures such as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Though these movies were released theatrically, they found extended life on OTT platforms post-release. Hanks got the chance to play complex characters and ensure longevity through digital availability, reaching diverse audiences beyond initial box office runs.