Imran Khan has made his relationship with Lekha Washington official

Imran Khan confirms dating Lekha; here's when they grew closer

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:32 pm Mar 07, 2024

What's the story Imran Khan recently confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington in an interview with Vogue India, while also addressing the "homewrecker" narrative surrounding her. The actor shared, "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019." The couple has been seen together at various events. Here's what we know about their relationship.

About their relationship

They grew close during lockdown

Khan revealed that he and Washington became close during the COVID-19 lockdown, which occurred a significant time after his separation from ex-wife Avantika Malik and Washington's split from her partner. He clarified, "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not her husband, as it has been widely reported."

Defending his beau

Khan on Washington being labeled a 'homewrecker'

The actor expressed his frustration over the "homewrecker" label attached to Washington, stating, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me, because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual." Khan has mostly been tight-lipped about his personal life. In fact, he didn't issue any statement when rumors about his divorce started doing the rounds in 2019.

Dating rumors

When Khan was papped while holding Washington's hand

The speculation around their relationship started early last year when the couple were photographed in Mumbai. In February 2023, the paparazzi spotted the actor in the city after a long time. He was seen walking with Washington as they walked past the shutterbugs, holding each other's hands. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Washington knew each other from before, as he was close friends with her former partner.

Public appearances

They attended Ira Khan's wedding together

Although it is now that Khan has confirmed his relationship with Washington, the speculations regarding their relationship started much ago, courtesy of their public appearances. When Khan's cousin and Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, got married to Nupur Shikhare, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor arrived for the celebrations with Washington as his plus one. He has also been moving around with her in the industry circuit, attending several events including actor Kriti Kharbanda's birthday celebrations last year.

On the work front

Khan is reportedly planning his return to films

Although no official announcement has been made, rumors suggest that Khan may return to acting, possibly collaborating with his Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala. Washington, a Mumbai-based artist, has also acted in Telugu films. Khan has been on a break from acting since his 2015 film Katti Batti. He also recalled the time when he was suffering from mental health issues and had considered quitting the industry.